Inside Anusha Dandekar's Ariana Grande-Themed Birthday Party. Farhan Akhtar Was There Too

Anusha Dandekar with Farhan Akhtar. (courtesy vjanusha )

Highlights Farhan Akhtar celebrated his 46th birthday on Thursday

Farhan Akhtar is said to be dating Anusha's sister Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar was also present at the party

Anusha Dandekar celebrated her 38th birthday and she did it in style. Anusha posted pictures from her Ariana Grande-themed birthday party on her Instagram profile and we simply loved it. On Friday, Anusha posted a picture collage, with pictures of Ariana Grande placed on one side and photographs from her birthday party on the other. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Anusha did a pretty good job at recreating Ariana Grande's look, what with the sleek pony tail and the tiara (not to mention the matching outfit). Farhan Akhtar, who celebrated his 46th birthday on Thursday, also attended the party. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor is dating Anusha's sister Shibani Dandekar.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram profile, Anusha wrote: "Did anyone order two Grandes?: Styled and created with a single photo I sent from google, Makeup and hair by me and assisted by my main man."

Anusha posted a picture from the party along with Farhan Akhtar and she wrote: "Happy Birthday Farhan... I believe all great people were born today. Thank you for coming to celebrate all things pop with me last night but I know your real birthday starts tomorrow. Take the gloves off and feast like a beast. So excited for you! Starting with the carrot! Ps - I really think your dad's cake story makes sense now, look at my hands and face."

Anusha Dandekar stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the TV show MTV Dance Crew. Anusha has hosted shows like MTV Teen Diva and India's Next Top Model. She features as one of the mentors on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is currently busy with the shooting of the sports film Toofan, which will be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The actor was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.