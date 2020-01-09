Shibani Dandekar's Adorable Birthday Post For 'Better Half' Farhan Akhtar Is All About 'Late Night Walks' And 'Foot Rubs'

Shibani Dandekar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar celebrated his 46th birthday on Thursday and his "better half" Shibani Dandekar made the occasion extra special for him by wishing him on social media in the sweetest way possible. Shibani's loved-up birthday post for Farhan is all about their "late night walks, savouring protein bars together and foot rubs." Shibani shared a photo of herself and Farhan on Instagram and accompanied it with a special note for her boyfriend, which read: "Happy birthday, my better half... thank you for all the magic, laughter and love you have brought to my life... you are one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met and the world really needs more like you! I've never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as you... Just being around you has taught me so much (mainly patience!)."

"You inspire me! Thank you for including me in every part of your life, for making me feel so special and for always making time for 'us'! Having said that you do need to 'unclench' a little... be more 'free flowing.' To many more sessions in the ring, savouring protein bars together, late night walks with Jim Jam, Jlo movies, finishing my word crossy and foot rubs! Love you my Foo always. Can't wait for the next round," read her full post.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for quite some time now. The duo, who made their relationship Instagram official last year, often attend award shows and events together. We frequently get glimpses of their love on their social media profiles, where the duo share adorable pictures of each other. We have handpicked a few for you, take a look:

Coming back to Farhan Akhtar's birthday, his filmmaker sister Zoya Akhtar also wished him by sharing a throwback photo of him on social media. Her caption for "baby bro" stole the spotlight: "Farhan means happy."

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Toofan, which is slated to release on October 2.