Farhan Akhtar's Post Proves Shibani Dandekar 'Makes Him Smile' And How

Shibani Dandekar with Farhan Akhtar. (Image courtesy: faroutakhtar )

The reason behind Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's ear-to-ear grins in their latest Instagram entries is not hard to guess. It's simple - they "make each other smile" (just the way, Farhan described in his Instagram post). On Thursday, the couple shared identical pictures on their respective Instagram profiles and if we had to sum it up in a word, "dreamy" is what we could call it. Farhan accompanied the stunning greyscale picture with an equally interesting caption and he wrote: "Who needs a toothpaste brand when we have each other. Shibani Dandekar, you make me smile."

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's post here:

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar reportedly started dating last year. They made their relationship Instagram official of sort last year and are frequently seen making appearances on each other's Instagram profiles. Check out some of the posts here:

Shibani accompanied Farhan to the premiere of his film The Sky Is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) earlier this year.

The couple walked the ramp together at the Lakme Fashion Week, earlier this year. Farhan shared video of Shibani on Instagram and he wrote: "You're the one that I want."

Farhan Akhtar was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira. On the work front, Farhan was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. He will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 's sports drama Toofan.

Shibani Dandekar became a household name after she started hosting Indian Premiere League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Ja.