When 'Toronto Bound' Farhan Akhtar Shared A Selfie With His 'Fan' Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar. (Image courtesy: faroutakhtar)

It's a big day for Farhan Akhtar as his film The Sky Is Pinkis all set to the premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday (more on that later). Guess who is accompanying the actor for his special day? It is none other than his "fan" Shibani Dandekar. On Thursday night, Toronto bound Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar shared a selfie on their respective Instagram stories. In the picture, the couple could be seen smiling at the camera. The couple could be seen twinning in black sweatshirts. Farhan added a dash of his signature humour to the post and he wrote: "These fans I tell you." He added the hashtag #Torontobound and #TIFF to the post.

Check out the picture here:

Screenshot of Farhan's Instagram story.

On Thursday, Farhan shared a boomerang video on his Instagram profile, in which he could be seen dancing with an umbrella along with his film's co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Rohit Saraf. He captioned it: "Toronto... Here we come."

Take a look at the post here:

The Sky Is Pink depicts the story of late motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with Busulfan Lung Damage. In the film, Zaira Wasim plays the role of Aisha Chaudhary while Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar have been cast as her parents. Rohit Saraf has been cast as Farhan and Priyanka's son in the film.

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink has been jointly produced by Priyanka Chopra, under her production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films. The film will hit the screens on October 11 in India.

