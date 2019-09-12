Here's How Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar And Rohit Saraf Are Prepping For The Toronto Film Festival

Farhan, Rohit Saraf and Priyanka Chopra in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra and Rohit Saraf can't keep calm as their film The Sky Is Pink is all set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday (September 13). Farhan Akhtar shared a boomerang video on his Instagram profile on Thursday, in which he along with his co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Rohit Saraf could be seen dancing with an umbrella. An excited Farhan captioned the post: "Toronto... Here we come. The Sky Is Pink at TIFF." As of now, neither Priyanka, nor Rohit have reacted to Farhan's post. The comments section on Farhan's post was flooded with comments like: "The Sky is Pink all the way" and "can't wait to watch the film."

The trailer of The Sky Is Pink released on Tuesday and it went insanely viral on social media. Check out the trailer of the film here:

The film showcases the story of late motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with Busulfan Lung Damage. In the film, Zaira Wasim plays the role of Aisha Chaudhary while Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar have been cast as her parents. Rohit Saraf has also been cast as Farhan and Priyanka's son in the film.

The Sky Is Pink has been directed by Shonali Bose and it has collaboratively been produced by Priyanka, under her production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films. The film will release on October 11 in India.

