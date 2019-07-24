Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink Headed To Toronto Film Festival. 'So Proud,' She Says

Priyanka Chopra at the Cannes Film Festival. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra's much-awaited The Sky Is Pink is all set to premiere worldwide at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September while the film will open in Indian theatres in October. Priyanka Chopra talked about the Toronto release of the film in a statement and said, "I am so proud of this film and am honoured that the film's world premiere will take place at the Gala Presentation at TIFF 2019," reported IANS. Priyanka Chopra, who is also co-producing the film along with Siddharth Roy Kapur, added, "The Sky Is Pink is a story that I connected with from the minute I heard it and in Shonali's (director Shonali Bose) hands, it's been crafted into a moving, beautiful film that will renew our faith in love and life. It's what led me to not only take on the challenging role of Aditi Chaudhary but also to co-produce it."

"I'm looking forward to being back at TIFF once again (last year her film Pahuna was also screened at the festival) to showcase our small package of love to the world," Priyanka added.

Priyanka's The Sky Is Pink co-star Farhan Akhtar also shared the film's poster on Twitter and wrote, "Hearts filled with gratitude and joy! Proud to share the news of the world premiere of The Sky Is Pink at the TIFF on September 13. Releasing in cinemas on October 11."

Here's Farhan Akhtar's tweet:

The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose, also stars Zaira Wasim, who recently announced her retirement from films. The Sky Is Pink is a love story of a couple told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter - Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness, reported IANS.

