Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Shibani Dandekar And Farhan Akhtar Blend Love And Style

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar at Lakme Fashion Week

Highlights Shibani and Farhan walked the ramp for Payal Singhal Payal Singhal was celebrating 20 years of her brand Esha Gupta, Malvika Mohanan also walked the ramp

Maximum City is currently on a fashion high with the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week and guess who set major couple goals on stage? The correct answer is Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Farhan and Shibani were showstoppers for celebrated designer Payal Singhal and they painted the Lakme Fashion Week red as they walked the ramp hand-in-hand. Shibani Dandekar was stunning in an embellished, pastel-shaded lehenga paired with a matching choli and a chic, fringed shrug thrown over it. Bling earrings and glittery eye make-up added oodles of sheen to the look. Farhan Akhtar was equally fashion synchronised in a multi coloured kurta-pyjama set, which he conveniently paired with sneakers. Shibani and Farhan showcased Payal Singhal's Winter-Fall 2019 collection.

Farhan and Shibani stole our hearts as they walked the ramp together with loud cheers from the audience. Payal Singhal was celebrating 20 years of her couture at the Lakme Fashion Week and the couple ensured that she gets her fair share of applause on stage.

Farhan and Shibani were not the only show-stealers last night. Esha Gupta turned heads in a metallic, thigh-high slit ensemble from Pallavi Mohan's Not So Serious collection.

Also spotted in the limelight was actress Malvika Mohanan in a bold avatar for designer duo Vineet and Rahul. Malvika set the ramp on fire in blue separates - flared pants and bra-let - styled with a sheer cape.

