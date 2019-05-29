What 'Posers' Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Are. He Said It, Not Us

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar in London. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are total 'posers' going by their respective posts on Instagram story. Farhan and Shibani are currently in London and during their stopover at a Balenciaga outlet they whiled away the time by taking selfies. On his Instagram story, Farhan shared a picture taken by Rachna Chandiramani (of talent management company Ortus Consulting), in which Farhan and Shibani were seen taking a selfie. He captioned it: "Posers." On the other hand, Shibani shared the selfie she took on her own Instagram story. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for over a year now and they frequently feature on the list of trends for their mushy social media posts.

Here are the pictures shared by Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar on their respective social media accounts:

A screenshot of Farhan Akhtar's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

A screenshot of Shibani Dandekar's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

When in London, Farhan and Shibani trained with former kickboxing champion Drew Neal and explored the city. Shibani Dandekar, an actress and VJ, is also busy with an undisclosed project. Here are some of Shibani's recent posts from London.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar regularly feature in each other's social media posts, most of the time accompanied by loved-up captions. Recently, this picture of Farhan and Shibani, dressed up for a gala, trended big time:

Farhan Akhtar has featured in films such as Rock On!!, Karthik Calling Karthik and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to name a few. Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani co-own Excel Entertainment, which has backed projects such as the Don series, the Fukrey series and Gully Boy, among others.

Farhan Akhtar's next film is The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. The film is directed by Shonali Bose.