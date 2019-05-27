What's Keeping Shibani Dandekar And Farhan Akhtar Busy In London

Shibani Dandekar with Farhan Akhtar and Drew Neal. (Image courtesy: shibanidandekar)

Highlights Shibani and Farhan are currently in London "Just me and my boys," wrote Shibani Shibani and Farhan have been dating for almost a year

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's London visit is a perfect mix of work and fun. In case you are wondering what's keep the rumoured couple busy, we must tell you that Shibani and Farhan are undergoing training under former kickboxing champion Drew Neal. That's not it, the couple is also having a fun time exploring the city (going by their latest Instagram posts). The couple managed to scoop some time off their busy schedules and they shared pictures from their London diaries on their Instagram profiles.

On her Instagram story, Shibani shared a picture of herself along with Farhan and her trainer Drew Neal on Monday and she captioned it: "Just me and my boys." Farhan shared the same picture on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "End of days play."

Take a look at the aforementioned picture here:

Screenshot of Shibani's Instagram story.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar took charge as each other's photographer and they shared some stunning pictures of each other on Instagram. Shibani shared an oh-so-perfect picture clicked by Farhan on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "City lights London nights."

Here are some more candid pictures from Shibani's training routine, which were clicked by Farhan.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar too shared a picture from his London diary, which was clicked by (no points for guessing) Shibani. Farhan captioned the picture: "Happy Sunday. Far outdoors."

Take a look at the picture here:

A few days ago, the couple shared identical posts on their Instagram profiles, in which they looked like they stepped out of a fairy tale. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Shibani and Farhan have been dating for almost a year now. However, they have neither confirmed nor denied the reports of their relationship as of now.