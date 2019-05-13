'Beach Bums' Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Are Giddy With Joy

Farhan Akhtar Instagrammed this photo (courtesy faroutakhtar)

Highlights Farhan shared a "beach bum" pic also featuring Shibani Shibani shared a solo shot of herself from the beach location She assigned photo courtesy to Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are "beach bums" and we can very much see that in the actor-singer-filmmaker's new Instagram post. Looks like Farhan Akhtar accompanied Shibani Dandekar to her work and chill trip to a beach destination and has been busy posting on social media and pre-occupied brushing up his photography skills. On Instagram, he shared a loved-up photo of himself with Shibani, in which the couple can be seen smiling ear-to-ear. In the photo, both Farhan and Shibani have their boho modes on - Farhan in a tropical print tee and bandana while Shibani was cute in a shrug thrown over a bikini.

Shibani Dandekar also added a solo shot of hers to the album and assigned photo courtesy to Farhan Akhtar.

These two were spotted attending a friend's wedding only recently. In April, Farhan Akhta lit up this Instagram with his "sunshine and smiles" photo.

After Farhan officially introduced Shibani Dandekar on his Instagram with a hand-in-hand photo, there's been no stopping the duo about sharing posts about each other. Farhan and Shibani often feature in cute posts on each other's feed.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have introduced each other to their families already - Shibani celebrated Holi with Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Zoya earlier this year while Farhan was Shibani's plus one at her sister Apeksha's wedding. Farhan Akhtar also addressed rumours about a reported wedding on a talk show and left us even more confused saying: "It may be April or April be 'May'."

