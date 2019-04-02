Pics From Shibani Dandekar And Farhan Akhtar's Mexico Holiday Go Viral. See Inside

Shibani Dandekar with Farhan Akhtar. (Image courtesy: shibanidandekar)

Rumoured couple Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar occupied a spot on list of trends all of Tuesday after pictures from their Mexico vacation surfaced on social media. Neither Shibani nor Farhan have shared pictures from the vacation on their official Instagram accounts. However, several fans clubs have curated the posts, which are now going insanely viral. Shibani looks pretty in a brown bikini as she smiles with all her heart in the pictures. In one of the photographs, Shibani can be seen curled up in Farhan Akhtar's arms and the couple seems to be in a jovial mood.

Take a look at the viral pictures here:

Shibani and Farhan, who were in Mexico for a vacation in February, treated their fans to several pictures on their respective Instagram profiles. Shibani shared several envy-inducing pictures of herself, most of which were clicked by Farhan Akhtar.

Check out the posts here:

Farhan and Shibani are frequently spotted hanging out together at events and often feature on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. Shibani accompanied Farhan at Shabana Azmi's Holi party this year and even shared a post on social media.

ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for almost a year now. However, they have neither confirmed nor denied the reports of their relationship. Farhan was earlier married to celebrity hair stylist Adhuna Bhabani. They are parents to daughters Shakya and Akira.

Farhan Akhtar's next film is Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.

