Farhan Akhtar's Heart Beats For Shibani Dandekar And...

An adorable photo of Shibani Dandekar spotted... on Farhan Akhtar's Instagram. In Farhan's mid-week post, Shibani poses with his furry friend - his pet dog named Jimbo - as she smiles at the camera. Farhan captioned the photo simply with two heart emoticons. Farhan Akhtar and model-actress Shibani Dandekar began dating sometime last year and made their relationship official with a viral hand-in-hand photo of the two in October last year. Since then, there's been no stopping the two as they filled up their social media pages with loved-up posts featuring each other. Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's post starring Shibani Dandekar here, also featuring the cute Jimbo.

Farhan Akhtar's favourite duo - Shibani Dandekar and Jimbo - are "besties" and always "look out for each other".

The real-life pairing of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have got fans intrigued with speculated details about a possible wedding cropping up every now and then. In an episode of In an episode of the show TapeCast, Farhan addressed the rumours and left us even more confused: "It may be April or April be 'May'."

Earlier, the couple left netizens wondering if they are engaged already with post captioned: "There's something so real about holding hands, a kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little."

Meanwhile, Farhan and Shibani have introduced each other to their families already - Shibani celebrated Holi with Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Zoya earlier this year while Farhan was Shibani's plus one at her sister Apeksha's wedding.

