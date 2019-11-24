Seen Shibani Dandekar's Epic Reply To Farhan Akhtar's 'Jim And Jam' Post Yet?

Farhan Akhtar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Shibani Dandekar sure knows how to pull boyfriend Farhan Akhtar's leg. The reason we brought this up today is because, on Sunday, the actor shared a really adorable pic of his "Jim" (dog) and "Jam" Shibani Dandekar on Instagram but it was Shibani's comment that left us in splits. Sharing a picture of his girlfriend posing with his dog, Farhan Akhtar wrote: "My Jim and Jam" and accompanied his post with cute hashtags such as #jimstagram and #sundayvibes. However, a couple of minutes later, Shibani Dandekar commented that she is "waiting" for him to "get off his phone." She wrote: "Jim and I are waiting for you to get off your phone" and called Farhan "scrabble addict" in her comment.

Here's what Farhan posted:

And, here's what Shibani Dandekar commented:

A screenshot of Shibani Dandekar's comment on Farhan's post.

Farhan Akhtar, who was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for over a year now. The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official last year, have made appearances together on several occasions. They also share loved-up posts for each other on their respective social media profile. On Diwali this year, he posted a cute photograph of himself and Shibani dressed in traditional outfits and wrote: "Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones."

Take a look:

Farhan Akhtar has two daughters - Shakya and Akira - with Adhuna Bhabani.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Sonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, in which he co-starred with Priyanka Chopra. Shibani Dandekar, on the other hand, is a model-turned-VJ, who has also participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Ja.

