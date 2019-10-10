Farhan Akhtar Invites Shibani Dandekar, Janhvi Kapoor And Others To The Sky Is Pink Screening. See Pics

A couple of celebrities also reviewed the film on social media

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 10, 2019 17:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Farhan Akhtar Invites Shibani Dandekar, Janhvi Kapoor And Others To The Sky Is Pink Screening. See Pics

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Janhvi Kapoor at The Sky Is Pink screening in Mumbai.


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Several stars attended The Sky Is Pink screening
  2. Kiran Rao and Ira Khan were among the guests
  3. Aditya Roy Kapur also arrived with his brother Kunal

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film The Sky Is Pink is all set to release this Friday. The film is inspired by the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was born with an immunodeficiency disorder and was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. She died at 18. Before the official release, Farhan Akhtar and the makers of the film hosted a special screening of The Sky Is Pink for their Bollywood counterparts on Wednesday evening, in which a number of celebrities made their presence felt. However, Priyanka Chopra was missed. Among the guests list were Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, his father Javed Akhtar and sister Zoya Akhtar, actress Janhvi Kapoor, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, his wife Kiran Rao, the film's star Rohit Saraf, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Roy Kapur and Nandita Das among others.

Check out the photos from the special screening of The Sky Is Pink:

lao0v6v8
8f8ro1eo
dcrc04og
gvu4ami8
5a8qotag
tie14bhg
9q8oahtg
488i7mno
4rputvp8
rc6dl4ig

Mithila Palkar added glam quotient to the special screening.

t9faa758

Javed Akhtar was later seen catching up with Nandita Das. Vijay Verma also attended the screening.

f9f4gvi8
agr4tu1
bhsf7e6

Meanwhile, those who earlier enjoyed the screening of The Sky Is Pink, shared their reviews on social media. Take a look:

In The Sky Is Pink, Zaira Wasim portrays the role of Aisha Chaudhary while Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar play Aisha's onscreen parents Aditi and Niren. The film, which will mark Priyanka's first Hindi film in three years, is co-produced by Priyanka's Purple Pebble Pictures, Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

the sky is pink screeningpriyanka chopra farhan akhtarshibani dandekar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Dearness AllowanceUttarkhandJammu KashmirSensexPMC BankSupreme CourtReliance JioElection 2019Elections DateHajjMaharashtra ElectionsHaryana ElectionWorld Mental Health DayKarwa ChauthLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusBluetooth SpeakerJioReliance JioOnePlus 7T Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................