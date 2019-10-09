'So Proud': Nick Jonas Reviews Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink

Nick Jonas shared this picture. (Image courtesy: nickjonas)

Highlights The story is bold and beautiful and told perfectly: Nick Jonas Nick Jonas said that the team should be very proud of the film The Sky Is Pink releases on October 11 in India

'Touched' after watching his actress wife Priyanka Chopra's soon-to-release film The Sky is Pink, singer Nick Jonas shared an appreciation post for the team on social media. Nick Jonas, who could not accompany Priyanka to the film's world premiere at the Toronto Internetional Film Festival due to his then ongoing Happiness Tour, watched the film recently and said that the 'bold and beautiful' story of The Sky Is Pink 'touched his heart in so many ways.' He says the story is 'told perfectly' by an 'incredible cast,' including Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, and by director Shonali Bose. "This film touched my heart in so many ways. The story is bold and beautiful, and told perfectly by this incredible cast and by Shonali Bose's direction," read an excerpt of Nick Jonas' post.

Speaking directly about Priyanka, Nick Jonas said, "I am so proud of your work as both an actor and producer in this film. You made me smile, laugh and cry and I know you are going to impact so many people's lives with this film. I love you so much." He concluded the note by saying, "Congrats to the entire The Sky Is Pink cast, crew and creative team. You should be very proud. Everyone make sure to go see this movie."

Take a look at Nick Jonas' post reviewing Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink

The narrative of The Sky Is Pink is inspired by the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, whose life was cut short by a rare disease. She died when she was only 18-years-old. Zaira Wasim plays Aisha Chaudhary in the movie while Priyanka and Farhan play her onscreen parents Aditi and Niren Chaudhary.

The Sky Is Pink is slated for October 11 release in India.

