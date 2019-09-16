'In The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar's Chemistry Is Magical': Shibani Dandekar's Review

Priyanka and Farhan at The Sky Is Pink's world premiere (courtesy AFP)

Shibani Dandekar, who was Farhan Akhtar's plus one at The Sky Is Pink's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), shared a delighted review of the film in a lengthy Instagram post. The Sky Is Pink features Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar as a young couple, who fight a race against time as their teenaged daughter is diagnosed with a life-threatening disease. Shibani Dandekar, who is dating Farhan IRL, gave a massive shout out to the onscreen pair and wrote: "I couldn't be prouder of Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra for their incredible portrayal of Niren and Aditi! Their chemistry on screen is just magical! They hit all the right notes in every single frame! Both just so damn good!"

Shibani Dandekar had begun her post with a note dedicated to director Shonali Bose: "Was lucky enough to witness the magic of this film as it premiered at Toronto Film Festival and was blown away by how beautifully powerful it is in so many ways. Shonali Bose, you are a star. She has managed to weave humour and heartbreak through the story with perfection! I was oscillating from laughter to tears with such speed and intensity that I felt pretty exhausted yet so fulfilled."

Shonali Bose's bilingual film also stars actor Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim as Priyanka and Farhan's onscreen kids. The film is based on the life and experiences of late motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness and Zaira Wasim features in the role. Shibani Dandekar also had words of encouragement for the young cast members as she wrote: "Zaira and Rohit were beyond brilliant as Aisha and Ishaan and just easy to watch and love - this entire family took you on a journey and just made your heart melt."

Read Shibani Dandekar's experience of watching The Sky Is Pink here:

Priyanka Chopra, director Shonali Bose, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar made gorgeous appearances on the The Sky Is Pink world premiere red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13.

Priyanka Chopra is also the co-producer of The Sky Is Pink (image courtesy: AFP)

Farhan Akhtar's plus one was Shibani Dandekar. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Priyanka and Farhan with The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose. (Image courtesy: AFP)

The Sky Is Pink team on Toronto International Film Festival red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

The Sky Is Pink is slated to hit screens on October 11 this year.

