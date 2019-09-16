Aamir Khan 'Can't Wait To See' Priyanka Chopra And Farhan Akhtar's The Sky Is Pink

Aamir Khan photographed at an event.

Highlights Aamir Khan wrote an appreciation post for The Sky Is Pink team He praised Shonali Bose for making "another fantastic film" The Sky Is Pink is scheduled to release on October 11

Aamir Khan, who chooses his social media posts with care, has given the trailer of The Sky Is Pink two thumbs up and says he 'can't wait to see this movie.' Aamir, 54, isn't alone in being impressed by director Shonali Bose's latest offering - the film, starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival where it was screened last week. In his post, Aamir Khan singled out not only the director for praise but also the cast, with whom he has several connections - Aamir starred in Farhan Akhtar's first ever film, Dil Chahta Hai, which Farhan directed. He also mentored Zaira Wasim's brief Bollywood career - Zaira, who appeared in two Aamir Khan movies, Dangal and Secret Superstar, announced a couple of months ago that she was quitting acting; The Sky Is Pink is her final film.

In his appreciation post, Aamir Khan wrote: "I really liked this trailer. Can't wait to see the movie. Looks like Shonali has made another fantastic film. I am sure Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira's performances in the film will wow us. Sid (Siddharth Roy Kapur), wishing you the best for your first independent film!" To this, Farhan Akhtar replied: "Thank you so much, Aamir Khan... Can't wait for you to see it."

And now, here's a glimpse of Aamir Khan and Farhan Akhtar's Twitter exchange:

I really liked this trailer. Cant wait to see the movie. Looks like Shonali has made another fantastic film. I am sure Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira's performances in the film will wow us. Sid, wishing you the best for your first independent film!

Love.

a.https://t.co/6cA4ZU755P — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 16, 2019

Thank you so much @aamir_khan .. can't wait for you to see it. #TheSkyIsPinkhttps://t.co/ckypZa8e8s — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 16, 2019

The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of late motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary, who was born with an immunodeficiency disorder and was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13 and died at 18. Zaira plays the role of Aisha in the film while Priyanka and Farhan play her parents.

After last week's screening of The Sky Is Pink at TIFF, Priyanka Chopra shared pictures with the team and thanked them for an "unforgettable experience." An excerpt from her post read: Shonali Bose, you are the true star of this film! Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, as always, it's been amazing collaborating with you. We've done some great films together and this one definitely is up there with the rest of them for me."

The Sky Is Pink marks Priyanka Chopra's first Hindi film in three years. It is co-produced by Priyanka's production house Purple Pebble Pictures, Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films. The film is scheduled to release on October 11.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.