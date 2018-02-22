Aamir Khan Credits Secret Superstar Director For Film's Success In China Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar is the second straight for the actor in China, after the blockbuster performance of Dangal

Share EMAIL PRINT Aamir Khan in Secret Superstar (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights "Credit goes to Advait for wonderful writing and direction," Aamir said Aamir hosted a success bash on Wednesday evening in Mumbai Zaira Wasim played the lead role in film Dangal. News agency IANS reports that the film has so far earned Rs 759 crore at the Chinese box office (and very much counting). Aamir hosted a success bash on Wednesday evening in Mumbai, where he invited all the cast and crew of the film. "We are really happy that Secret Superstar has been so successful all around the world, so all credit goes to Advait (Chandan) for wonderful writing and direction that he has done," the 52-year-old superstar told IANS. Aamir's Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim played the lead role in film while he starred in a pivotal role.



Secret Superstar is a story about Insia, played by Zaira, who breaks the regressive societal norms and against the wishes of her father, becomes a successful singer.



"We are so thrilled and happy. We made this film with lot of love and effort and it connected with audience, that was big thing for us. But the kind of amazing love and support the film is receiving especially in China, I don't think any of us expected that. I saw Chinese audience emotionally connecting with the film when I saw their pictures sent by Aamir and Advait. That is something we are really touched by. We loved our film and we are so happy that the audience has loved it as well," said Kiran Rao.



Last month, a Secret Superstar surpassed records for Star Wars: Last Jedi.



