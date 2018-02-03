The Aamir Khan Effect: Secret Superstar's Numbers In China Vs India - A Comparison Sceret Superstar is the fourth top-grossing film in the international circuit only because of its China success

56 Shares EMAIL PRINT Aamir Khan in Secret Superstar. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights The film's opening day collection in China was 10 times that of India Secret Superstar is made on a budget of Rs 15 crore The film ranks fourth among top grossers internationally 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar - and each one surpasses the box office collection of its predecessor (except Dangal, which remains the undisputed champion). The latest film to hit the Chinese theatres is Aamir Khan-produced Secret Superstar, which has collected over Rs 500 crore in 16 days. In contrast, the lifetime business of Secret Superstar in India was a mere Rs 63 crore.



When compared with India, Secret Superstar (made on a budget of Rs 15 crore) in China was 10 times that of India's box office figure. In China, it took two days for the film to cross India's lifetime collection. Here's a detailed comparison of Secret Superstar's India and China box office figures.



Sceret Superstar is the fourth top-grossing film in the international circuit (not counting "Padmaavat"). According to international tracking service comScore's global film ranking, Secret Superstar is behind Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and The Greatest Showman, as of January 28. Secret Superstar's presence on the International box office scenario is primarily because of its China release.

Official worldwide box office estimates for Sunday, January 28 are in. See what's topping the charts: https://t.co/h74GOa8Z0b. #comScoreMovies#BoxOfficepic.twitter.com/MLQ2BzD8vr — comScore, Inc. (@comScore) January 29, 2018



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office report card of Secret Superstar in China and said: "The question is, will it cross $ 100 million?" If a Secret Superstar. The film's success rate will reportedly be affected by the Chinese New Year, when several Chinese films will hit the screens. "(Secret Superstar) enters the short window ahead of Chinese New Year, which will see a host of local Chinese film releases. That will likely prevent Secret Superstar getting anywhere near the incredible $193 million performance of Dangal last year," reported a

#SecretSuperstar continues its PHENOMENAL RUN in China... Crosses 500 cr in 2 weeks... Question is, will it cross $ 100 mn?

[Week 2]

Mon $ 3.43 mn

Tue $ 3.33 mn

Wed $ 3.23 mn

Thu $ 2.82 mn

Total: $ 79.42 million [509 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018



Speaking to news agency IANS, Aamir Khan said that



Secret Superstar features Zaira Wasim in the lead role of a young singer trying to break societal shackles to make a name in the music industry.



(With inputs from IANS)



