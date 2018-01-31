Secret Superstar China Box Office: Aamir Khan's Film Continues To 'Dominate.' Over Rs 461 Crore And Counting

#SecretSuperstar continues its dominance in China... Crosses $ 70 million... [Week 2] Mon $ 3.12 mn Tue $ 3.20 mn Total: $ 72.52 million [ 461.91 cr]

#SecretSuperstar is UNSTOPPABLE in China... Expected to cross 500 cr in next few days...

[Week 2]

Fri $ 4.86 mn

Sat $ 7.58 mn

Sun $ 6.99 mn

Total: $ 66.19 million [ 420.57 cr]