Secret Superstar China Box Office: Aamir Khan's Film Continues To 'Dominate.' Over Rs 461 Crore And Counting

Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, which released in China a couple of weeks ago, continues to 'dominate' the Chinese box office. Rs 461.91 crore and counting (Whoa). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that Secret Superstar has earned $ 72.52 million (Rs 461.91 crore). In Week 2, the film's overall earnings were recorded as Rs 420.57 crore. Aamir Khan's Rs 15-crore film has took Chinese box office by storm. A Bloomberg report states that the ticket sales of Secret Superstar has surpassed records for Star Wars: Last Jedi. Secret Superstar is the second straight hit in China for Aamir Khan, after the blockbuster performance of Dangal. "Secret Superstar is unstoppable in China. Expected to cross Rs 500 crore in next few days," Taran Adarsh earlier tweeted.
Here's Secret Superstar's box office report in China.
#SecretSuperstar continues its dominance in China... Crosses $ 70 million...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2018
[Week 2]
Mon $ 3.12 mn
Tue $ 3.20 mn
Total: $ 72.52 million [ 461.91 cr]
#SecretSuperstar is UNSTOPPABLE in China... Expected to cross 500 cr in next few days...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018
[Week 2]
Fri $ 4.86 mn
Sat $ 7.58 mn
Sun $ 6.99 mn
Total: $ 66.19 million [ 420.57 cr]
"Chinese filmgoers' appreciation of Aamir Khan's films reflect the common aesthetic pursuit of the two countries, which should be extended from the cultural aspect to broader areas, including politics and the economy," Xinhua news agency's report stated, reports Bloomberg.
During Secret Superstar's promotion in China, Aamir said, "If you tell a story of your own neighbourhood, your street, perhaps that will interest the world audience more. The more inward you go, the more you interest people from all over the world. That's what I believe in because people like to see different cultures and stories of different characters from different parts of the world," news agency IANS reported.