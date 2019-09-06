Shibani Dandekar's Abs Are Burning Up Instagram And How

Shibani Dandekar shared this image. (Image courtesy: shibanidandekar)

Highlights Shibani Dandekar's post received over 31,000 likes on Instagram Shibani can be seen dressed in a bright pink bikini in the picture Shibani Dandekar celebrated her 39th birthday a few days ago

If we had to sum up Shibani Dandekar's latest Instagram entry in a word, we would sum it up as 'Wow' and seems like her Instafam had a similar school of thought (but more on that later). On Friday afternoon, the 39-year-old model-singer posted a sultry picture on her Instagram profile. In the photograph, Shibani can be seen soaking up the sun as she confidently poses in a bright pink bikini and can be seen wearing a black cap (because the sun). Shibani's Instafam couldn't stop gushing over the picture and wrote comments like "gorgeous" and "so stunning." Shibani, who can be seen eating a protein bar, stated that her post wasn't an advertisement. An excerpt from her post read, "This is not an ad! But since you asked, Grenade bars are the bomb. The best thing ever."

Take a look at Shibani's post here:

Shibani Dandekar frequently features in the headlines for her relationship with actor-director Farhan Akhtar. The couple, who reportedly started dating last year, frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar posted a video of Shibani walking the ramp for Payal Singhal's show at the Lakme Fashion Week and he captioned it: "You're the one that I want."

This is the post we are talking about:

Farhan and Shibani walked the ramp together at the Lakme Fashion Week last month. Take a look at the pictures here:

Shibani Dandekar became a household name after she started hosting Indian Premiere League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Ja.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.