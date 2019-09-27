Farhan Akhtar's All-Heart Review Of Shibani Dandekar's Vogue Beauty Awards Look

Shibani and Farhan are so cute together (courtesy shibanidandekar)

Highlights Shibani Dandekar Instagrammed pics from the Vogue Beauty Awards Farhan dropped the heart emoji on her posts Shibani wore an oversized blazer with thigh-high boots

Would you date to attend a fashion gala in an oversized blazer and dramatic boots? Shibani Dandekar would and she did. While the Vogue Beauty Awards red carpet was busy witnessing floor-sweeping gowns make dramatic entries, Shibani Dandekar walked in in an pale pink blazer worn as a dress styled with a pair of dramatic boots by Azima Toppo and some chunky statement jewellery. Shibani Dandekar, who Instagrammed her red carpet pictures a day after the Vogue Beauty Awards were wrapped but that doesn't mean her feed wasn't showered with messages wowing her look. Needless to say that Farhan Akhtar was one of the first ones to review her red carpet look and a very smitten Farhan did that with one single comment - the heart emoji.

Take a look at Shibani's post and Farhan's comment here:

When at the Vogue Beauty awards, Shibani Dandekar caught up with her BFFs. "My six minute bros. If you know you know," she captioned a photo with Monica Dogra and Rhea Chakraborty.

Though we missed Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar at the Vogue Beauty Awards on Wednesday night, the couple have turned heads on several red carpets and even fashion shows. At the Lakme Fashion Week earlier, Farhan and Shibani walked the ramp hand-in-hand for designer Payal Singhal.

Shibani had also accompanied Farhan to the screening of his upcoming film The Sky Is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Also starring Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohan Saraf, The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose, is slated to hit screens on October 11 this year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.