Farhan Akhtar Thinks Little Shibani Dandekar Is 'Too Much Cuteness' In This Throwback Video

Shibani Dandekar in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: shibanidandekar)

Highlights Shibani can be seen singing old Bollywood songs in the video "Busting out the best in Bollywood," Shibani wrote "Please note that Hindi is on point," Shibani wrote

Shibani Dandekar posted a throwback video on her Instagram profile on Saturday and it would be fair to say that her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar put everything into perspective, when he described it as "too much cuteness." In the oh-so-adorable video, little Shibani can be seen singing the songs - Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya Ji and Satte Pe Satta. Seems like Shibani was always a pro at facing the camera. The VJ captioned the video: "Repping since 1983, busting out the best in Bollywood. Brace yourselves! Basically my dad had a new video camera and I was the subject he was constantly shooting. This was the result. Please note that Hindi is on point."

Farhan Akhtar, who is said to be dating Shibani Dandekar, commented her post: "Too much cuteness" and we couldn't have agreed more. Take a look at the video, you can thank us later:

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar reportedly started dating last year. They made their relationship Instagram official of sort last year and are frequently seen making appearances on each other's Instagram profiles. On Friday, Farhan posted a video of Shibani walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week and he captioned it: "You're the one that I want."

This is the post we are talking about:

Social media PDA aside, Shibani and Farhan are frequently spotted together at events. The couple recently walked the ramp together for designer Payal Singhal at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Farhan Akhtar was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.