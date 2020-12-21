Singer Ariana Grande Gets Engaged To Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande with Dalton Gomez. (courtesy: arianagrande)

Singer Ariana Grande, on Sunday night announced that she is engaged by sharing a series of photos of herself along with her fiance Dalton Gomez on her Instagram profile. The 27-year-old singer also posted pictures of her engagement ring on social media. People magazine reported Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez started dating earlier this year. "They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source close to the couple told the magazine. Dalton Gomez is a real estate agent. Ariana Grande also posted a close-up shot of the ring in the post, which she captioned: "Forever and then some."

Meanwhile, Ariana's mother Joan Grande also announced the big news on Twitter and she welcomed Dalton to the family. She wrote: "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much! Here's to happily ever after! Yay!"

I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 20, 2020

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez made their first official appearance together in the music video Stuck With U, which was Ariana Grande's duet with Justin Bieber. Then song released in May. Ariana Grande was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live's cast member and comedian Pete Davidson in 2018. However, their relationship ended later that year. The singer will soon be releasing her documentary Excuse Me, I Love You, which is a behind-the-scenes movie on her Sweetener world tour. It will release on the streaming giant Netflix.