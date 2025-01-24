Ariana Grande Speaks Out Against Donald Trump's Anti-Trans Executive Order

Pop star Ariana Grande has hit out at US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order, which is likely to have far-reaching consequences on the hard-won rights of the LGBTQ+ community.



On Martin Luther King Jr Day, Mr Trump passed an order declaring the United States now recognised only two sexes — male and female. The order stated, “Each agency and all federal employees shall enforce laws governing sex-based rights, protections, opportunities, and accommodations to protect men and women as biologically distinct sexes.”



The move has ignited significant backlash from the community, with activists and allies voicing their dissent. Ms Grande showed her support on Instagram. "Today is a tough day for our community. The incoming administration campaigned on attacking trans people's lives, healthcare, and dignity," the 'Wicked' star said.



"We're bracing ourselves for what these extremists will try to do next. No matter what comes, we will protect each other," she added.



Ms Grande has always been vocal about LGBTQ+ rights. In 2018, she shared a heartfelt letter with them, reflecting on her connection to the issue and her strong bond with her gay brother, Frankie.



"There is nothing more infectious than the joy and love that the LGBTQ community exudes," she wrote in a 2018 "love letter to the LGBTQ+ community" published in Billboard. "I grew up with a gay brother whose every move I would emulate. I idolised him. Everything Frankie did, I would do. I can't remember the difference between Frankie before he came out and Frankie after he came out. He's always just been Frankie. Sexuality and gender were never topics my family and I were afraid to discuss."



On Monday, Mariann Edgar Budde, Episcopal Bishop of Washington, urged President Trump to show compassion towards marginalised groups, including gay, lesbian, and transgender children, as well as undocumented immigrants.



In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now, Bishop Budde said during Trump's inaugural prayer service at Washington National Cathedral.



"There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and Independent families. Some who fear for their lives," she added.