Anushka Sharma Steps Away From Her Production House Clean Slate Filmz. Read Statement

On March 19, Anushka Sharma announced that she has decided to step away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka had founded the production house at the age of 25 with her brother Karnesh Ssharma. She shared an official statement with the caption, "Onwards and Upwards @kans26 @officialcsfilms! My best wishes are always with you!!" Anushka Sharma started her note by writing, "When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I'm deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve.''

"While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today. Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place," added Anushka Sharma.

Here's Anushka Sharma's statement:

Anushka Sharma had founded Clean Slate Filmz production house with her brother Karnesh Ssharma in 2013. They have produced films like NH10, Pari, Phillauri, Bulbbul, and the web series Pataal Lok.

On the personal front, in January 2021, Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed a daughter and named her Vamika.

On the work front, Anushka is returning to movies after three years withChakda Xpress, which is inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life. The film will be directed by Prosit Roy.