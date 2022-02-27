Anushka Sharma's Artwork Has Reminded Social Media Of 'Majnu Bhai.' See Her Post

Anushka Sharma posted this. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Thank you, Anushka Sharma, for making our working Sunday look better. She has shared a video from a shooting set. And, it is all fun. Here, Anushka and her team are painting on the walls of the set. Wait, what? Yes, that's true. And, she looks extremely excited. The clip opens to Anushka and the crew pouring colour on a palate. Moments later, she is painting on a wall. Towards the end, we get a glimpse of the final outcome. A heart, a smiling face and the word “pack up” written in red. Anushka, who is known for her out-of-the-box captions, didn't disappoint us with her choice of words. She wrote, “When they let you paint on set walls and you leave a “masterpiece” (Jury is out for debate on this). Well done, Anushka. The “masterpiece” looks amazing.

Singer Neeti Mohan has dropped a red heart under the clip. Meanwhile, a fan referred to Anil Kapoor's character, Majnu Bhai, in the film Welcome and wrote, “Jury be like: Wahhh…Wahhhh…What a masterpiece. Yeh toh Majnu bhai ke masterpiece se bhi sundar hai. [Wonderful work of art. This is better than Majnu Bhai's masterpiece].”

Anushka Sharma is currently busy with her upcoming project Chakda Xpress. The movie, a sports drama, is based on the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. And, this is how Anushka is preparing for her role. She has shared pictures from the practice session and wrote, “Grip by grip”.

Chakda Xpress, directed by Prosit Roy, will trace Jhulan Goswami's journey in the world of women's cricket. At the time of the announcement, Anushka wrote, It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket."

Anushka added, “​​As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan's story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan's story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit.”

