Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma Brings Jhulan Goswami's Story To Screen

We have good news for all the Anushka Sharma fans out there. The actress is back at work and how. Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, announced her next project on Thursday and it is titled Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami, in which Anushka Sharma plays the titular role. Sharing a teaser of sorts from the film, Anushka wrote: "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket."

Anushka Sharma added in her extensive caption that the film will not only showcase Jhulan Goswami's story and that it is also a "definitive look into the not so rosy world of women's cricket back then." She added, "From support systems, to facilities, to having a stable income from playing the game, to even having a future in cricket - very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession. Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can't make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women's cricket back then. There is still a lot of work to be done and we have to empower them with the best so that the sport can flourish for women in India."

Anushka Sharma signed off her post with these words: "We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women's cricket in India. It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women's cricket that has turned things around for generations to come. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan's story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan's story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit."

Chakda Xpress is Anushka Sharma's first project after the birth of her daughter Vamika, who she welcomed in 2021. Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

Anushka Sharma, star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. She also produced Amazon Prime Video's smash hit web-series Paatal Lok. Last year, the actress announced her next project as a producer - a Netflix original series titled Mai.