Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Ushered In 2022 With Bright Smiles

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Highlights Anushka shared a picture with Virat Kohli

They welcomed a daughter last year

"So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you," she wrote

Internet is such a happy place today, with celebratory posts and greetings, which brings us to a loved-up post shared by a celebrity couple on Instagram. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated New Year's Eve in South Africa. Anushka shared happy pictures from their celebrations together. The actor-producer said goodbye to 2021 with these words: "The year that got us the greatest happiness I've known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you." Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.

See what Anushka Sharma posted:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love story began on the sets of a shampoo commercial that they did together. After dating for several years, the couple got married in a private ceremony in Tuscany in 2017. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.

Anushka Sharma, star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. She also produced Amazon Prime Video's smash hit web-series Paatal Lok in 2020. Last year, the actress announced her next project as a producer - a Netflix original series titled Mai.