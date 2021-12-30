Anushka Sharma Is Busy 'Enjoying The View In South Africa' - A Happy Pic Of Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma is making the most of her me time in South Africa, where she is currently with her family. After India's win over South Africa in the Centurion Test, the actress shared a happy picture of her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. She accompanied the picture along with a caption that read: "Enjoying the view in South Africa," adding a heart emoji. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love story began on the sets of a shampoo commercial that they did together. After dating for several years, the couple got married in a private ceremony in Tuscany. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed daughter Vamika in January this year.

On Thursday, the actress shared sun-kissed pictures on Instagram and wrote: "Hair- there- everywhere."

Earlier this week, the actress shared a picture from her workout session on her Instagram. She captioned the picture: "Thoda workout, thoda pose."

Anushka Sharma, star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. She also produced Amazon Prime Video's smash hit web-series Paatal Lok last year. Earlier this year, the actress announced her next project as a producer - a Netflix original series titled Mai.