Vamika Is Halloween-Ready With This 'Cute Bunch.' See Pics Posted By Mom Anushka Sharma

We can't thank Anushka Sharma enough for sharing these super cute pictures from a Halloween-special album. The actress shared a set of adorable pictures of her daughter Vamika, who was dressed as a fairy for Halloween. The Indian cricket team is currently in Dubai for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Vamika was joined by Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira and R Ashwin's daughters Aadhya and Akhira. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya was also present in the frame. The actress-producer shared a separate picture, in which she can be seen happily posing with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. Rohit Sharma his wife Ritika Sajdeh, Samaira, R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan, Aadhya and Akhira were also a part of the picture. Sharing it, Anushka wrote, "And also from us."

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl on January 11, this year and the star couple named her Vamika. The couple met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial and they got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of a few family members in Tuscany, Italy in 2017.

Anushka Sharma, star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. She also produced Amazon Prime Video's smash hit web-series Paatal Lok last year. Earlier this year, the actress announced her next project as a producer - a Netflix original series titled Mai.