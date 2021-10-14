This Is How Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh And Other Stars Reacted To Anushka Sharma's Pic With Vamika

Anushka Sharma with Vamika. (courtesy virat.kohli)

The Internet can't get enough of Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram entry, featuring her and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika. The actor-producer shared a picture of herself along with Vamika on the occasion of Ashtami. She captioned it: "Making me braver and more courageous every day . May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika. Happy Ashtami." Anushka's post got a whole lot of love from stars, among them were Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and others. Ranveer Singh, who co-starred with the actress in films like Band Baaja Baaraat and Dil Dhadakne Do, commented "Oh-lay," adding heart and heart-eyed emojis. Priyanka Chopra, who also starred with Anushka in Dil Dhadakne Do, dropped evil-eye and heart emojis. Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap wrote: "Too precious." Vaani Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Mouni Roy and other stars too dropped heart emojis.

This is what Anushka Sharma posted:

After Vamika's birth, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli requested for privacy and appealed to the paparazzi to refrain from taking pictures of their daughter. However, they do share glimpses of Vamika on social media.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love story began on the sets of a shampoo commercial that they did together. After dating for several years, the couple got married in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in the year 2017. They announced their pregnancy in August last year.

Anushka Sharma, star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. She also produced Amazon Prime Video's smash hit web-series Paatal Lok last year. Earlier this year, the actress announced her next project as a producer - a Netflix original series titled Mai.