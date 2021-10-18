Anushka Sharma's 'Whole Heart' In This Pic - Vamika And Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma's quarantine period is over in Dubai and now and the actress and her daughter Vamika are reunited with Virat Kohli. He is leading the Indian cricket team for the T20 World Cup in Dubai. On Monday, Anushka shared a glimpse of the super adorable reunion of Virat Kohli and his baby daughter. In the photo, Virat Kohli can be seen laughing while looking at Vamika, who can be seen sitting in a play ball pit. We can't take out eyes off baby Vamika's cute ponytails. Anushka Sharma's caption for this picture of daughter Vamika and husband Virat Kohli is as lovely as the photo itself. "My whole heart in one frame," she wrote.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in 2017; they welcomed Vamika in January this year. Anushka flew to Dubai with baby Vamika to be with Virat Kohli on his cricket tour.

The actress, on Sunday, gave her fans a sneak peek into her and Virat Kohli's "love in the time of bubble life." She shared pictures of Virat Kohli waving back at her from the balcony of his room and from the lawn and wrote: "Couldn't choose between these two captions - Quarantine makes the heart fonder and Love in the time of bubble life #OhWell, you get the point!"

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018 movie Zero, after which she produced OTT projects such as Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. Anushka's next production Qala, a Netflix original movie, will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil's acting debut.