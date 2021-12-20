Anushka Sharma Thanks Media For Not Publishing Pics Of Daughter Vamika Taken Recently

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Vamika. (courtesy: virat.kohli)

Anushka Sharma, who has been constantly emphasising on the need for privacy for her and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika, thanked the paparazzi and fan clubs for not publishing pictures or videos of Vamika. Anushka's statement arrived a few days after paparazzi took pictures of Vamika when the actress and Virat Kohli were at the Mumbai airport last week along with Team India. Addressing the fan clubs and the paps, she wrote "It was kind and highly mature of you." The actress' statement addressed to the paparazzi and her fan clubs read, "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter." She added, "A special thank you to fans clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images."

After the birth of Vamika in January this year, the couple appealed to the paparazzi to refrain from taking pictures of their daughter. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sent a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, which read, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

Just a week before their baby's arrival in January, Anushka Sharma called out a media publication and a paparazzo after they published an unauthorised picture of her and Virat Kohli. "Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now," wrote Anushka Sharma in her Instagram story.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love story began on the sets of a shampoo commercial that they did together. After dating for several years, the couple got married in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in the year 2017. They announced their pregnancy in August last year.