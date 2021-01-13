Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Ask Paparazzi Not To Take Pics Of Baby Daughter

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma. (courtesy anushkasharma1588)

Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Monday, have been constantly emphasising on the need for privacy for their child. On Wednesday, they appealed to the paparazzi to refrain from taking pictures of their newlyborn daughter. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sent a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, which read, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

The couple clearly established that they will ensure that the paparazzi gets the content featuring both the stars and requested them to not carry any piece that features their child. "While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," read an excerpt from their statement.

On Monday, Virat Kohli announced the news of his daughter's birth on social media. In a note thanking his fans, the cricketer also requested for their family's privacy at the moment. His tweet read: "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time."

Just a week before their baby's arrival, Anushka Sharma called out a media publication and a paparazzo after they published an unauthorised picture of her and Virat Kohli. "Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now," wrote Anushka Sharma in her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love story began on the sets of a shampoo commercial that they did together. After dating for several years, the couple got married in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in the year 2017. They announced their pregnancy in August last year.