'Stop This Right Now': Anushka Sharma Furious Over Unauthorized Pic Of Her And Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma slammed a publication on Wednesday for "invading" her and husband Virat Kohli's privacy. The actress, who is expecting her first child with the cricketer, shared a picture of herself and Virat Kohli sitting on their balcony clicked by a photographer working for a media house and asked them to "stop" invading their privacy in a strongly-worded message. In her note, Anushka Sharma also stated that she had already requested the "said photographer and the publication" to not infringe on her privacy, but to no avail. On her Instagram story, Anushka Sharma wrote: "Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!"

Anushka Sharma has often been spotted by paparazzi at clinics or at shoots. The actress herself shares glimpses of her maternity diaries on her Instagram profile. Just a few days ago, she posted a picture of herself and her doggo resting on the floor. In the caption, she called herself and her pet pooch "serial chillers." She wrote: "Serial chillers in the house."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy in August last year. The couple are expecting their child this month. "And then we were three! Arriving January 2021," the actress wrote in the post in August, alongside a picture of herself holding her baby bump.

Anushka Sharma has starred in films like PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 movie Zero, in which she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress also produced Netflix film Bulbbul and Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok last year.