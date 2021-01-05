Mom-To-Be Anushka Sharma And Her Doggo Are 'Serial Chillers In The House.' Here's Proof

Anushka Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli this month, is a "serial chiller" and there's no doubt about it. How can we be so sure? Well, the actress herself shared proof on Monday evening. Pregnant Anushka Sharma posted a super adorable picture of herself and her doggo lying on the floor next to each other and relaxing. She looks pretty in a white outfit, perfectly matched with the interiors of her house. Sharing the picture, Anushka Sharma wrote: "Serial chillers in the house." Anushka's post is a hit with her Instafam, with many comments comprising numerous heart emojis.

See Anushka Sharma's post here:

Earlier on Monday, mom-to-be Anushka Sharma gave us a glimpse of her gym diaries. She shared a boomerang featuring herself sweating it out on a treadmill. Take a look at the screenshot of the actress' Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

On Monday evening, Anushka Sharma was photographed outside a clinic in Juhu. She looked gorgeous in a white shirt and denims. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli earlier announced in August that they are expecting their first child in January.

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma, star of films like PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, also co-owns the production house Clean Slate Films. She produced Netflix film Bulbbul and Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok, both of which opened to much critical acclaim, last year. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 movie Zero, in which she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan.