Another Day, Another Pic From Anushka Sharma's Maternity Diaries

Pictures from Anushka Sharma's maternity diaries keep getting better and better and her latest Instagran entry is a perfect example. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli, frequently shares pictures from her maternity diaries on her Instagram profile. On Monday morning, mom-to-be Anushka Sharma posted a picture, in which she can be seen dressed in a pastel outfit as she chills on a couch. Posting the sun-kissed picture, the actress simply captioned it: "Hey." Anushka's Instafam flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's post here:

On Sunday, several fan pages dedicated to the actress, shared pictures from the Pari actress' work diaries. ICYMI, check out the pictures here:

In August this year, the actress and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli announced the big news of their pregnancy on social media. Posting a happy picture of themselves, the couple wrote: "And then we were three. Arriving January 2021." Members of the film as well as the cricket fraternity congratulated the couple on social media.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial and they got married at a countryside resort in Tuscany in a private ceremony in December 2017 after dating for several years.

Anushka Sharma, star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. Earlier this year, she also produced Amazon Prime Video's hit web-series Paatal Lok.