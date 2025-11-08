Anushka Sharma's <i>Chakda Xpress</i> To Release Soon: "Discussions Have Started"

Anushka Sharma's shelved movie Chakda Xpress might finally be eyeing a release. The film, based on the biopic of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, was reportedly stalled due to a fallout between Netflix and the production house, Clean Slate Filmz.

But the film's future looks promising after the Indian women's cricket team lifted its maiden ICC Women's World Cup trophy. They defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final match held in Navi Mumbai on November 2.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the team's victory has put the spotlight back on Chakda Xpress. The film is once again in discussion and expected to “take a final pass” soon.

A source close to the Chakda Xpress team revealed, “We've personally written to top executives at Netflix India to see if they can rise above the conflict so that the film can see the light of day. A biopic on a legend like Jhulan di deserves to reach the audience."

An insider recalled what went down with Chakda Xpress, directed by Prosit Roy. “The production house went over budget. What added to the woes was that the platform heads didn't like the way the project was shaping up. But it is still a solid film,” they claimed.

Another source confirmed, “The recent victory has put the attention back on the biopic. Internal discussions at the streamer have started, and the team is expected to take a final pass this month to determine if it can be released after additional work."

If Chakda Xpress is released, the film will mark Anushka Sharma's comeback after seven years.

Anushka Sharma was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Zero (2018).

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team celebrated their historic win with Jhulan Goswami. She led the women in blue from 2008 to 2011. Jhulan, one of the fastest female bowlers of all time, represented India from 2002 to 2022.