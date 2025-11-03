After India's Historic World Cup Win, Internet Wants Jhulan Goswami's Shelved Biopic Back

You must have been living under a rock if you missed former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami's emotional moment after the Indian women's cricket team lifted its maiden ICC Women's World Cup trophy.

The Indian women's team made the nation proud by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final held in Navi Mumbai. Following the historic win, the women in blue were seen sharing the victory with Jhulan Goswami, who captained the team from 2008 to 2011. One of the fastest female bowlers of all time, Jhulan represented India from 2002 to 2022.

In a video shared on Instagram, Jhulan Goswami is holding the trophy. She also shares a warm hug with captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.

The moment has once again drawn the internet's attention to Jhulan Goswami's shelved biopic titled Chakda Xpress. Shot in 2022 and reportedly completed in 2023, the film – featuring Anushka Sharma in the lead – was supposed to release on Netflix. The project was directed by Prosit Roy.

People are now sharing posts on X (formerly Twitter), asking Netflix to release the project.

A user wrote, “Arre someone tell Jay Shah (Chairman of the board of directors of the ICC) ki Jhulan Goswami Netflix film Chakda Xpress ko release karwaye. This is the perfect time and it's a very good film. (sic)”

Arre someone tell Jay Shah ki Jhulan Goswami NF film Chakda Express ko release karwaye. This is the perfect time and it's a very good film. Easily Anoushka's best.

Another one added, “Hey @NetflixIndia @AnushkaSharma @CleanSlateFilms, your move now!! Come on get the film out. It's a gem that deserves to be seen by one and all!! “

Hey Netflix India, Anushka Sharma, Clean Slate Films, your move now!! Come on get the film out. It's a gem that deserves to be seen by one and all!! Chakda Express must be released!!

Someone highlighted how Chakda Xpress “finished shooting in 2022 but never saw the light of day.”

Jhulan Goswami broke down in tears last night as the Indian women's team lifted the World Cup.



Jhulan Goswami broke down in tears last night as the Indian women's team lifted the World Cup. A tall, middle-class girl from Chakdaha, Bengal, she grew to become one of the fastest and greatest bowlers the sport has ever seen. With 255 ODI wickets, a world record, she stands so…

Coming back to the Indian women's cricket team's monumental victory, after the match, captain Harmanpreet Kaur opened up about how Jhulan Goswami had been her biggest support during her early days in cricket.

"Jhulan Di was my biggest support. When I joined the team, she was leading it. She always supported me in my early days when I was very raw and didn't know much about cricket. I used to play with boys, and the school principal picked me up, and within a year, I started representing the country,” she said.