Anushka Sharma Reacts To A Reel Saying Virat Kohli Had Her Support During "Downfall"

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never miss an opportunity to set couple goals. Their loyal fans also stand by them during happy and tough times. Recently, a Virat Kohli fan made a funny reel. Guess what? Anushka Sharma noticed the post and liked it.

What the Reel Is All About?

A Virat Kohli fan made a reel showing his disappointment as Virat said Anushka stood by him during his downfall.

The reel shows the fan jumping out of the window in despair. He is seen hiding his tears while chopping onions.

The reel has a caption written over it. It reads, "When Virat Kohli said that only Anushka Sharma supported him during his downfall."

The Internet's Reaction

Made in a light-hearted spirit, the reel grabbed the Internet's attention in no time.

A user wrote, "Dhokebaaaz ho aap Kohli bhai."

Another fan wrote, "Anushka liked this. I think she showed this to Virat."

Another fan wrote, "Anushka, let your husband know that I was also the one."

What Virat Kohli Spoke About Anushka Sharma

After scoring his 81st international century against Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium in November last year, Virat dedicated the achievement to his wife, Anushka, thanking her for support during his rough patch.

Speaking after the century with Adam Gilchrist, Virat said, "Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scene, what goes on in the head when you don't play as well, you make a few mistakes after getting yourself in. I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause, I do not want to hang around just for the sake of it, I take pride in performing for the country. Feels amazing, the fact that she is here makes it more special."

After dating for almost four years, the couple married in Italy in December 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child – daughter Vamika – in January 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay. Presently, they live in London.