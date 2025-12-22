Babul Supriyo Tries Getting His Kid Into MS Dhoni's Ranchi Home, A Viral Video Follows

Singer and West Bengal Minister Babul Supriyo has shared an adorable post detailing his daughter Naina and his nephew's trip to Ranchi with their grandparents where one of their landmark stops was former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni's farmhouse in the Jharkhand capital.

Just like what Mannat is for every Shah Rukh Khan fan who comes to Mumbai, Dhoni's farmhouse is the same for every Thala fan.

In an X post, the TMC national spokesperson on Sunday wrote that the little ones tried every trick in the book, even namedropping and giving the watchman his card, but they were not able to meet MS Dhoni.

"ONCE UPON A TIME IN FRONT OF #msdhoni7 's HOUSE GATE IN RANCHI : This is my little one Naina & her cousin brother Golu on a trip to Ranchi with their grandparents! And this is the GATE OF Thala-@msdhoni

"This is what they did in front of his gate to meet him - spoke to the watchman gave him my card - said I am also a minister .. blah blah blah obviously it didn't work so then they called me to ask for my help - their name-throwing was hilarious, mentioned every name that they thought I knew very well to get his number when I told them it's impossible - very few has his number & he seldom uses a phone," he captioned his post, hilariously setting it to the tune of KL Saigal's epic sad song Jab Dil Hi Toot Gaya.

The result, Babul Supriyo said, was that he was "brutally bullied and trolled with messages and voice notes for being a dumbo".

"But it's heartwarming to see how much love this Man has earned across generations... Take a bow & honestly, I felt sad I couldn't & couldn't have done anything!!! #thala #thalaforareason #chennaisuperkings #trendingpost," he wrote.

Under the Mamata Banerjee-run West Bengal government, Babul Supriyo serves as Information Technology & Electronics Minister, as well as Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction Minister for the state.

