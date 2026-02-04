Teen's Body Found At Under-Construction Building In Ranchi: Cops

The body of a teen was recovered from an under-construction apartment here on Wednesday, a police official said.

The boy, aged around 16 years, has been identified, police said, adding that his body was recovered at Lajpat Nagar within Pundag police station limits.

"We have sent the body for post-mortem examination at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. It appears that the boy's throat was slit following a dispute over some issue," Hatia DSP PK Mishra said.

He added that police have also identified the accused and that a manhunt is underway to nab them.

