14-Year-Old Girl Raped By 9 People in Ranchi, 5 Arrested: Cops

Five people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime that took place on Sunday night, they said.

Read Time: 1 min
Search is underway to catch the other four accused, police said. (Representational)
Ranchi:

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by nine people in Ratu area of Ranchi, police said on Monday.

"The police conducted raids at multiple locations on Monday and arrested five of the accused. The girl's medical examination has also been conducted," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Praveen Pushkar said.

Search is underway to catch the other four accused, Pushkar said.

"An FIR has been lodged under various sections of the POCSO Act," said Ramnarayan Singh, the officer-in-charge of Ratu police station.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

