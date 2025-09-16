Caught On Camera: Woman's Narrow Escape As Wall Collapses In Ranchi

In Jharkhand's capital city, Ranchi, a woman had a narrow and miraculous escape when a wall collapsed amid heavy rainfall. The incident, captured on camera, took place on Monday evening and has since gone viral, with people saying that it is luck that saved her.

In a viral video, a woman is seen tiptoeing through a waterlogged alley when a wall towards her right falls flat on the ground. The woman instantly steps back. She takes a moment to process what just happened, stands still for a few seconds before stepping back and crossing the area.

Several parts of Jharkhand, including Ranchi, have been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over North-Central and adjoining North-Western parts of the state. Thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by gusty winds, are also expected at isolated places over the state.

Ranchi has been experiencing light to moderate rainfall since Sunday afternoon. The city received 40.8 mm of rainfall in 24 hours since 8.30 am on Sunday, weather officials said.

Jharkhand recorded 20 per cent of surplus rainfall between June 1 and September 15, weather officials said, as reported by the news agency PTI.

The state received 1,100.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 920.8 mm during the period.

East Singhbhum district recorded the highest surplus rainfall at 59 per cent, followed by Seraikela Kharswan at 53 per cent and Ranchi at 49 per cent, the official said.

Pakur district, however, recorded a 26 per cent deficit in rainfall till September 15.