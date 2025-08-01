Boy Dies, Sister Injured As Home Collapses During Rain In Jharkhand: Cops

A 10-year-old boy was killed and his elder sister injured in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday morning after their house collapsed following heavy rain, police said.

The incident happened in Bamankheta village in the Hansdiha police station area, they said.

The children were in the house and breakfast was being prepared when the wall made of bricks and mud-mortar collapsed on them, said Prakash Singh, the officer-in-charge of the Hansdiha police station.

"Locals cleared the debris and rescued the children. One child died at the spot, while the other, who was injured, was sent to Deoghar for medical treatment," he said.

The boy was identified as Aman Kumar. His sister Masum Kumari, 14, was injured in the incident, police said.

