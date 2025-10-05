Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Italy Wedding Was "Almost Ruined": "Didn't Sleep All Night"

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding is still talked about years later, and for good reason. The couple got married in Italy's Tuscany on 11 December 2017, in a small, cosy ceremony that fans fondly remember. But did you know the day almost did not go as planned?

Vishal Punjabi, aka 'The Wedding Filmer,' who captured the wedding, revealed that heavy rain threatened to derail the celebrations just before the big day. He also revealed that the wedding planners worked through the night, rearranging everything to make sure the day went off without a hitch.

Sharing the behind-the-scenes chaos on Adhunika Singh's YouTube channel, Vishal said, "Virat and Anushka's wedding was rained out. They shifted the location at the last minute. Devika Narain (wedding planner) didn't sleep all night. She spent the whole night shifting the mandap."

Despite the last-minute scramble, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma stayed relaxed and completely trusted the planners. Vishal revealed, "It was all kept under wraps. But you kind of figure out that it may be them, but you only know when you get there. We got there, and we were very pleasantly surprised. It's not like they knew of me, or knew of my work. They were just inherently very nice, sweet people."

He added that Anushka and Virat made him feel welcome and gave him full freedom to capture the day. "I met them, and they smiled and said, 'Please do what you do. We don't know what you do, but we believe that if you're here, you've done it right.' They trusted their planners, who trusted us. It was a very small wedding, and it felt like everyone was together. They were really nice to me, they were really kind to me," Vishal said.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's love story began in 2013 when they met during a commercial shoot for a shampoo brand. They made their relationship official in 2014. Rumours of a split started when Virat shared a selfie with the caption: "Heartbroken." He later deleted it and reposted the photo. Social media updates soon confirmed that the couple were back together. The duo got married in 2017 and now have two kids: daughter Vamika, born in January 2021, and son Akaay, who arrived in February 2024.