The Internet Is 'Bowled Over' By Amul's Greeting For Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

Highlights Anushka and Virat welcomed a daughter on Monday

"Bowled over by this delivery," read the text on the post

"Welcome it home," wrote Amul

As congratulatory greetings for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli keep pouring in, Amul stole our hearts again with a super cute post for the new parents and their baby girl, who they welcomed on Monday. They posted an adorable cartoon that features a baby, with her parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli by her side. It wasn't just the picture that has our heart, the caption on the post and the wordplay was equally adorable. The text on the topical read: "Bowled over by this delivery. Welcome it home." Just like us, the Internet too loved the post dedicated to Virushka, as their fans lovingly call them. "Aww," commented an Instagram user. Many other fans added heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section of the post. The caption on the post read: "Anushka and Virat blessed with a baby girl."

Take a look at Amul's post here:

After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby announcement in August, Amul posted a super cute post dedicated to the star couple and wrote: "Weerushka on the way." The topical featured cartoon versions of Anushka and Virat's pregnancy announcement photo. "Butter for beta or beti," read Amul's post.

ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl on Monday afternoon. Virat Kohli shared the big news on Twitter and he wrote: "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy on social media in August last year. They got married in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in 2017 after dating for several years. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had met during the shoot of a commercial.