For Parents-To-Be Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli, An Utterly Butterly Greeting From Amul

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made the pregnancy announcement with an adorable post on earlier this week. The couple are expecting their first baby and revealed January 2021 as the due date. While Virat and Anushka's posts were deluged by congratulatory messages, one greeting card arrived a day later to make the occasion all the more special for the couple. We are talking about the Amul topical, which celebrates Anushka and Virat's pregnancy in an utterly butterly adorable manner. "Weerushka on the way," read the Amul topical, which features cuteness overloaded cartoon versions of Anushka and Virat's pregnancy announcement photo. "Butter for beta or beti," read Amul's post. Aww, isn't that just too cute?

Here, take a look:

On Thursday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared identical posts to make the big reveal. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," they captioned a photo of themselves, revealing Anushka's baby bump. Anushka and Virat were showered with a whole lot of love and congratulatory messages from the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Karisma Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Parineeti Chopra, among others.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a destination wedding in Italy's Tuscany in 2017. Last seen in Zero, Anushka has been busy with her production ventures - Amazon web-series Paatal Lok, which released in May while Netflix film Bulbbul premiered in June. Meanwhile, cricketer Virat Kohli is all set for the Indian Premier League, which is scheduled to take off on September 19.