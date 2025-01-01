Here's A Look AT Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's New Year Celebrations In Sydney

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been having a cosy family time abroad for a while. Amidst Kohli's many tournaments, Anushka had also shared a glimpse of him with their kids on his birthday.

As the world rang in 2025 last night, Virat and Anushka were seen enjoying a midnight walk in Sydney. The cricketer is currently touring in Australia for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Have a look here:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted on the streets of Sydney for a New Year Party 🎊♥️💫🎇 pic.twitter.com/6XKWOWHgPk — Deeparam Yadav (@DrYadav5197) January 1, 2025

While the fourth test in Melbourne ended recently, the team is now in Sydney for the final game. Anushka too has accompanied Virat for the same reason.

In the video shared on Twitter, the lovely couple is seen walking together, twinning in black. While Sharma wore a black dress with heels, Virat kept it comfy in a black co-ords set and white sneakers.

They were also joined by Virat's teammate Devdutt Padikkal.

On the work front, Virat's performance on the Australian tour has been a trending conversation for a while now. The cricketer is out of form and there has been a lot of scrutiny on the same.

As for Anushka, she's been away from the movies for a long time now. Her last release was Zero, since then the actress has been busy with motherhood and family time.

She had announced her next Chakda Xpress, but there have been no updates posted on when the film is slated to release.

No other announcement of what's brewing for her in terms of films has been shared by her. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness her magic once again on the big screen.